‘I’ll Die After Bingo’: Expectation Forging TV Adaptation Of Pope Lonergan’s Memoir About Caring For The Elderly

Clarkson’s Farm producer Expectation is adapting comedian Pope Lonergan’s memoir about a decade spent caring for the elderly for TV.

In I’ll Die After Bingo, the award-winning author provided a no-holds barred account, whether initiating a coup d’état against new regulations with the residents or forging a bond with a 98-year old who once called him a “fat slut.”

Lonergan said the TV version will be “both light and dark; uncompromising, poetic and very funny.” Writer of the TV version has not yet been set.

Expectation Exec Morwenna Gordon added: “I was completely won over by Pope’s writing. Honest, insightful, empathetic and with laugh out loud moments too. I’m so pleased to be working together to adapt this incredible book for TV.”

Lonergan is a comedian and writer who has also taken his memoir on a stand-up tour titled The Care Home Tour.

Expectation is the UK producer behind Amazon Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm and also makes scripted shows such as Danny Boy, Guilt and Alma’s Not Normal, all for the BBC. It is also developing a South Asian mother-daughter comedy from Ted Lasso actor Ambreen Razia.

I’ll Die After Bingo was published by Penguin Random House last year.