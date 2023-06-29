Cinematographers Guild Establishes Hardship Fund For Members Impacted By WGA Strike

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has created a Work Slowdown Hardship Fund for members in need of financial assistance because of the ongoing Writers Guild strike, which is now in its 59th day. Money will also be distributed from the fund if SAG-AFTRA goes on strike. Local 600 offered similar financial support to its membership at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new fund allocates $250,000 – with an option to increase it to $500,000 – to provide grants of up to $1,000 to individual members of Local 600 in good standing who are in financial need due to work lost or delayed by any entertainment industry labor actions in 2023, including the ongoing WGA strike.

The guild’s National Executive Board also approved two other motions designed to provide economic relief to members affected by entertainment industry labor disputes, including a dues opt-out option for the fourth quarter of 2023, and deferring the collection of initiation, delinquency and any other installment plans through September 2023.

“The guild’s board has the honor and responsibility to lead our members through this work slowdown, as we did during the pandemic,” said Local 600 National President Baird B. Steptoe. “During a crisis, none of our members stand alone.”

Alex Tonisson, the guild’s newly-appointed national executive director, said that “Local 600 believes that all workers deserve a fair contract. Providing financial relief during this strike is one way to help our members while supporting solidarity in our industry.”

This fund is to be administered through the Entertainment Community Fund, and criteria for eligibility will be determined by the National Executive Officers in coordination with the Entertainment Community Fund.

“Allocating our funds to provide relief in times of economic hardship is at the core of what this guild was founded for,” said Local 600 National Secretary-Treasurer Stephen Wong.

Earlier this month, IATSE’s general executive board unanimously approved a $2 million fund to help IATSE members who are in need of financial assistance due to the strike. And earlier this week, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters approved a similar $2 million fund to support motion picture Teamsters impacted by the strike.

The WGA West, meanwhile, has a $20 million strike fund for its members, all of which has been set aside to provide loans or grants to members adversely affected by the strike. And recognizing that WGA members aren’t the only industry workers affected by the strike, the WGA and several of its prominent members – including J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mike Schur and John Wells – donated $1.7 million to the Entertainment Community Fund back on May 10 to help out non-WGA members during the strike.