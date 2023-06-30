‘Cinema Laika’: The Match Factory Boards Doc About Filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki Building A Personal Movie Theater In Finland 

The Match Factory has acquired international sales rights to Cinema Laika, a documentary feature about Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki and his process of building a personal movie theater in Karkkila, Finland.

The pic is directed by Croatian artist and filmmaker Veljko Vidak. Synopsis reads: In a small village in Finland, which has relied solely on metallurgical activities for the past two centuries, Aki Kaurismäki and his friend, the poet, and writer Mika Lätti are constructing their own cinema theater within an old foundry. Employing recycled wood, metal, and pre-owned furniture, Kaurismäki and the residents of Karkkila collaboratively craft Kino Laika. The venue is surrounded by Cadillacs, motorcycles, rock bars, and the awe-inspiring beauty of nature, encapsulating the very essence of cinema’s enchantment—a place where the magic resides in its profound capacity to instigate change.

The film is a production by 43e Parallèle Productions, Les Films du Worso in co-production with Aki Kaurismäki’s production company Sputnik Oy and with the support of Ciné+, Procirep-Angoa, and the city of Karkkila, Finland. Vidak’s work spans film, video, and photography. He exhibits regularly in France. Cinema Laika is his first documentary.

“In an era marked by the closure of cinema theaters, the endeavors of Aki Kaurismäki in Karkkila assume an even greater significance,” Thania Dimitrakopoulou, Head of Acquisitions and Sales at The Match Factory said. “Veljko Vidak adeptly captures in his documentary the profound impact of cinema on a community. We are proud to present his work to the market.”

The Match Factory represents the complete filmography of Aki Kaurismäki.