‘Cinderella’s Revenge’: Lauren Staerck, Natasha Henstridge To Star In Twisted Fairy Tale Update  

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Staerck (Trust) and Natasha Henstridge (Species) are underway in England on Cinderella’s Revenge, a film that Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers) is directing for Mark Amin’s Sobini Films, that will give the classic fairy tale a horror twist.

Pic watches as the wicked stepsisters and stepmother of Cinderella (Staerck) push her too far, leading her to swap her glass slippers in pursuit of blood-soaked vengeance with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Henstridge).

Also starring Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs, Cinderella’s Revenge is produced by Sobini Films’ Amin, as well as Mark Lester, Cami Winikoff and Jessica Mathis.

“Cinderella is the most famous fairy tale in the world,” observes Amin. “We were able to develop a great horror script that is also a female empowerment story with global appeal.”

Previously appearing in films like Curse of Jack Frost, Staerck has also been seen on the TV side in Trust, Bad Influencers and The P.A.

Launching her career with her turn in the sci-fi thriller Species, Henstridge is also known for turns in films like The Whole Nine Yards, Ghosts of Mars and The Whole Ten Yards. Among her TV credits are Eli Stone, She Spies and Diggstown.

Recently directing and producing the Civil War drama Emperor starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson, Sobini Films’ Amin has also been behind such starry titles as Universal’s JT Leroy starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, Sony Pictures Classics’ Miles Ahead starring Don Cheadle and Ewan McGregor, and IFC’s Mary Shelley starring Elle Fanning.

Staerck is repped by Take 3 Agency in the UK. Henstridge is with Buchwald, Miles Anthony Associates in the UK and Atlas Artists.