Chris Noth Slams Report He Was “Iced Out” By ‘Sex And The City’ Cast

Chris Noth has slammed a report that suggests he was “iced out” by the Sex and the City cast after sexual assault allegations were logged against him.

“I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing,” he wrote on Instagram. “And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know.”

The actor, who starred as “Mr. Big” on Sex and the City, was accused by two women of sexual assault in 2021. Noth called the incidents “consensual” in a statement and also said “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

The damage, however, was done: Noth was fired from The Equalizer and A3 Artists Agency dropped him.

Max‘s And Just Like That shocked fans by killing off Noth’s Mr. Big in the series premiere of the comedy’s first season. He was set to make a surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing in the season one finale but it was scrapped.