Chris Hemsworth On The Realization “Any Of Us Can Go At Any Moment” Following Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident

Chris Hemsworth got to reflecting on life after learning his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner was involved in a snowplow accident. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor recently opened up about the realization that “any one of us can go at any moment.”

“We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild. None of us really knew how serious it was,” Hemsworth said during an interview with British GQ. “I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…'”

Hemsworth is married to actress Elsa Pataky and together they have three children. The actor also recently got to thinking about life as he approaches his 40th birthday.

“I don’t think I wanna turn 40,” he said. “I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway.’”

Although he does acknowledge that he still has “a lot of time” he added, “If I get there! The reality of ‘I’m not going to be here forever’ is sinking in.”

As far as Renner, at the beginning of this year, the Hawkeye star was involved in a snowplow accident where he broke over 30 bones. Renner has been focused on his recovery efforts and sharing his progress with his fans on social media. He recently revisited the hospital to thank the staff for taking care of him during the initial moments of uncertainty.