Chris Hemsworth On Martin Scorsese & Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Comments: “There Goes Two Of My Heroes I Won’t Work With”

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about booking roles outside of the MCU and unfavorable comments from Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino about actors in superhero films.

“That’s super depressing when I hear that,” Hemsworth told British GQ about Scorsese and Tarantino’s thoughts about actors in MCU films. “There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

Hemsworth was last seen as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder opposite Natalie Portman. With the actor possibly giving his last performance as the god of thunder, he reflected on the future of his career.

“I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas,” he continued. “Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know. I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is.”

Hemsworth said that Scorsese and Tarantino are “still my heroes” and adds, “In a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

Tarantino recently called out the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” making movie stars obsolete.

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” the Kill Bill director during an interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times…but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Scorsese has also been vocal against Marvel films saying that he doesn’t see them nor considers them cinema.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” he told Empire magazine back in 2019. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”