Choi Sung-Bong Dies: ‘Korea’s Got Talent’ Runner-Up Was 33

Choi Sung-bong, an operatic singer who placed second on the “Korea’s Got Talent” television program, has died in an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday. He was 33.



Choi was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in Southern Seoul at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to police and fire authorities.

He is the latest in a string of deaths by young Korean performers, some by suicide.

In 2011, Choi was the runner-up on “Korea’s Got Talent,” which aired on tvN. He performed Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia,” missing top honors on the program by just 280 votes. The YouTube clip of his performance was viewed more than 21 million times.

He went on to score a recording contract and published a memoir. But the adulation was not enough, and Choi launched a public fundraising campaign in 2021, claiming he had cancer and needed money for treatment. The claim was later found to be a hoax, and Choi vowed to make restitution to his supporters. He uploaded another apology to YouTube the day before he died.



The note said, “I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake.” The note claimed all donations were returned.