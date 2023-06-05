Charles Dance-Narrated Doc ‘Savage Waters’ Finds UK Theatrical & VoD Home

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Dance-narrated doc feature Savage Waters will be available to watch in the UK following a deal struck with distribution and exhibition outfit Tull Stories.

Tull Stories will release Savage Waters theatrically as part of its Adventure Club strand before releasing on VoD after completing a deal with the movie’s distributor Abacus Media Rights, which boarded two years ago.

Narrated by The Crown star Dance, Savage Waters follows renowned skipper Matt Knight, sailing to unpredictable and uncharted regions to adventure into the most dangerous waters of the Atlantic and find a spectacular big wave with surfer Andrew Cotton. Their journey is inspired by a passage in a 19th century treasure hunter’s journal.

Savage Waters comes from Mikey Corker (Lord of War), is produced by Ghislaine Couvillat (Girls Can’t Surf) and executive produced by Kathleen Glynn (Fahrenheit 9/11), Peggy Cafferty (Ladder 49), Lorcan Kavanagh (The Midnight Man) and Maia Norman. French indie Whipped Sea is production outfit.

“Audiences have been desperate to know when this brilliant film will reach cinemas in their communities, and I’m sure our exhibition partners will be very excited about screening it,” said Tull founder Jonny Tull.