Channel 4 Culls ‘Rescue: Extreme Medics’ After Two Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has axed documentary series Rescue: Extreme Medics after two seasons.

Deadline understands the decision is unrelated to Channel 4’s much-publicized current financial woes but was instead taken due to ratings and the desire to open up space in the schedules.

Running for two seasons, Rescue from Firecrest Films followed elite clinicians saving lives across the whole of Scotland, sometimes in extremely challenging situations. Episodes in the latest series, which ended last week, included a rally driver crash on the Isle of Mull and an air ambulance having to attend a high-speed road collision. The latest series was watched by an average of around 600,000 overnight viewers per episode and ended with a series high of just shy of 1M, according to Barb data from overnights.tv.

Reports swirled over the weekend about the latest set of Channel 4 cancellations, with Rescue rumored to be culled alongside established hit Naked Attraction. Channel 4 has rebutted the claim that Naked Attraction is being axed.

The reports came after a difficult few weeks for the UK’s youth-skewing public broadcaster.

Deadline revealed the abrupt Four Weddings reboot cancellation in late May and this was followed by a slimming down of popular topical format The Last Leg and the resting of Kirstie Allsopp’s Handmade Christmas, along with a number of shows being pulled from development. The civilian version of SAS: Who Dares Wins has also been rested indefinitely but, as with Rescue, this decision was made independently of the financial troubles. Deadline also revealed CEO Alex Mahon and programs boss Ian Katz were deferring six-figure bonuses amidst a revolt from frustrated producers.

Channel 4 had not responded to Deadline’s requests for comment by press time.