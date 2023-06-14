Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer & Rob Huebel Join ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Spinoff Series ‘Knuckles’

Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel have joined the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog TV spinoff Knuckles, from Paramount+, Paramount Pictures and SEGA.

They join previously announced Idris Elba as the titular character Knuckles and Adam Pally, who will reprise his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple, with recurring cast members Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, and guest stars Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie.

Character details are being kept under wraps.

Related Story How To Watch The Tony Awards On TV And Streaming

The live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, marking the next installment of the hit franchise, which is slated for December 20, 2024.

All of the key creative team from the previous films are returning for the series, including Jeff Fowler, the films’ director, who is directing the pilot episode, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers on the series. Elba also serves as executive producer. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

Whittington, who wrote on Sonic The Hedgehog 2, wrote the pilot and is the head writer for the series. The other series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

Knuckles is slated to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned over $190 million in domestic box office, and over $214 million internationally for a combined total gross of over $405.4 million. On Paramount+, the sequel marks the top-performing Kids & Family film on the service and is also one of the service’s most re-watched films.

Elwes’ notable film credits include Oscar-winning pics Glory and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, along with Days of Thunder, Hot Shots, and more. He’ll next be seen starring in the latest installment of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie for Paramount, which releases on July 12.

Channing, a 13-time Emmy nominee, has won three Emmy Awards, including for The West Wing and The Matthew Shepard Story, both of which she also received Screen Actors Guild Awards. On the big screen Channing has appeared in Mike Nichols’ The Fortune, Practical Magic, The First Wives Club, Moll Flanders, Up Close & Personal, Smoke and Grease, earning a People’s Choice Award for her performance as Rizzo. She also received a London Film Critics Circle Award for Actress of the Year and an AFI Best Actress nomination for The Business of Strangers.

Lloyd has appeared in over ninety film and television productions including the Back To the Future trilogy, Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead, Eight Men Out, Addams Family and Addams Family Values, to name a few. Most recently he appeared in the George Clooney directed The Tender Bar and Tankhouse.

SAG Award winner Scheer was recently seen opposite Don Cheadle in Showtime’s Black Monday. He will next be seen opposite Jennifer Garner in the Netflix film Family Leave. Other screen credits include HBO’s Veep, NBC’s The Good Place, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, Hulu’s Future Man, among others, and in films Happily, opposite Joel McHale, Lionsgate’s Long Shot, A24’s Slice and SXSW coming of age drama Summer 03.

Huebel’s recent credits include Children’s Hospital, Sex Lives of College Girls, the upcoming Disney+ Goosebumps, and Bob’s Burgers.