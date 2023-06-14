Carrie Fisher’s Last Film ‘Wonderwell’ Is Finally Getting Released After A “Perilous” Seven-Year Journey; Rita Ora Co-Stars In Fantasy Movie Produced By Francis Ford Coppola Collaborator Fred Roos

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Fisher’s last movie Wonderwell is finally getting released after a “perilous” seven-year journey to screen.

The Star Wars icon, who passed away in late 2016 just six weeks after wrapping on the fantasy movie, leads cast alongside singer and actress Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) and newcomer Kiera Milward.

Vertical has acquired North America and UK/Ire rights to Vlad Marsavin’s under-the-radar directorial debut and is lining up a limited theatrical run via AMC in the U.S. followed by a digital release from June 23, 2023.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” explained director Marsavin about the delayed release. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel.”

According to Marsavin, the film got bogged down in visual effects challenges after shoot, which in turn grew the budget and accounted for the delay.

The filmmaker told us this week that the movie will include a dedication to Fisher, whose death in December 2016 came as a “huge shock” to him and the team. The actress passed away four days after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from London to LA.

Marsavin told us: “Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie. After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.”

The actress had filmed her part in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi before Wonderwell earlier in 2016. The Rise Of Skywalker VFX team would later use unused footage from The Force Awakens to bring Fisher back to screen in Episode IX.

Fisher’s Wonderwell co-star Ora said today: “Working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget. I can’t wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell.”

Set between contemporary Italy and a fantastical realm, the coming-of-age story follows Violet (Milward), an inquisitive girl living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Tiger Free). When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana’s (Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot. Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who warns her about Yana’s beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Croft). Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold. Above is a first image released by the production.

The project is produced by Francis Ford Coppola’s regular collaborator Fred Roos (The Godfather: Part II), Alexander Roos (War and Love), Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams (Control), Lee Rudnicki (Snowchild) and Robert Bernacchi (Snowpiercer), who is now Amazon Studio’s head of production on local original movies. Spectre camera operator Kenji Katori is DoP. Screenplay is by William Brookfield (Kidnapping Mr. Heineken).

Rudnicki previously blogged that watching Fisher’s “heartbreaking” final scene in the film moved him to tears.

It was veteran producer Roos, known for his lifelong collaboration with Coppola on movies including Apocalypse Now and The Godfather (and his casting work on the latter as well as Five Easy Pieces and American Graffiti), who brought Fisher, Ora and a number of the creative team to the project.

Music comes from William Ross (Destination Wedding) with ‘Violet’s theme’ in the movie composed by the late Angelo Badalamenti, known for his collaborations with David Lynch on projects including Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, and performed by The London Symphony Orchestra.

Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi noted: “A whimsical story with enthralling imagery, the film truly transports the viewer to another realm. Newcomer Kiera Milward holds her own with legends Carrie and Rita who are captivating in their roles. It is a film that will appeal to consumers of all ages.”

Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical; Vlad Marsavin, executive producer William Sharp (who largely financed the movie), and Sebastian Twardosz of Savant Artists negotiated the deal on behalf of the production.

Epic Pictures is handling international sales and was quietly selling the project in Cannes with a handful of deals in the bag and others under negotiation.

Out of Cannes, Vertical also acquired Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne Du Barry.