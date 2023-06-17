Skip to main content
'The Flash's Andy & Barbara Muschietti Talk Spielberg & '81 French Musical: Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse
Carol Higgins Clark Dies: Best-Selling Author And Actress Was 66

Carol Higgins Clark David Livingston/Getty Images

Carol Higgins Clark, author of the best-selling Regan Reilly series and an actress in several television series and made-for-TV movies, died June 12 in New York of appendix cancer. She was 66.

Clark was the daughter of best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, who died in 2020. Mother and daughter collaborated on four novels.

 In 1975, Carol Higgins Clark starred in “Who Killed Amy Lang,” which aired on Good Morning America. She also performed in Wendy Wasserstein‘s play “Uncommon Women,” and played the lead in the film A Cry In The Night, based on a novel by her mother.

Her career highlight was an 18-novel series starring Private Investigator Regan Reilly, several of them made into television movies. She appeared in each one.

Her first novel was published in 1992, when she was 36. For that book, she was nominated for the 1992 Agatha Award and the Anthony Award for “Best First Novel.”

Clark’s multi-faceted career included being a voice actress and audio book narrator. She was inducated into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016. She was introduced at the ceremony by her mother who had been previously inducted in 2011.

She is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren and David Clark, and by her nieces and nephews.

A wake is scheduled for Monday at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, according to her obituary. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens.

