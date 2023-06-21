‘Captain Fall’: Netflix Reveals Trailer, Start Date For Adult Animated Comedy

Captain Fall is ready to set sail on Netflix.

The new animated comedy series from Norseman creators Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen features voiceovers work Jason Ritter (Matlock, Accused, Raising Dion), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus) and Anthony Carrigan (Barry). It will drop July 28.

The comedy follows a wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain who unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them. It marks the first animated comedy for Helgaker and Torgersen.

Netflix will drop 10 episodes of the series that was developed and executive produced by Helgaker, Torgersen and Joel Trussell. Netflix ordered the series in 2020.

The voiceover cast also includes Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Adam Devine (The Out-Laws, The Righteous Gemstones, Bumper in Berlin) and Trond Fausa (Oppenheimer, Norsemen, Lilyhammer).

Helgaker and Torgersen are responsible for the Norwegian live-action comedy Norseman, which is set in the eighth century and follows Viking warriors from the town of Norheim. It launched in 2016.