The Match Factory Unveils Fresh Deals On Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes 2023 Competition Title ‘Kidnapped’

The Match Factory has posted fresh deals of for veteran Italian director Marco Bellocchio’s Cannes 2023 Palme d’Or contender Kidnapped about the true story of the kidnapping of a young Jewish boy.

It has sold to the UK and Ireland (Curzon), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Entertainment), Japan (Fine Films), Latin America (Cine Video y TV), Spain (Vertigo Films), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Switzerland (Agora Films), Poland (Best Film), Portugal (Alambique), Greece and Cyprus (Rosebud.21), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), Bulgaria (Art Fest), Israel (United King Video), Ukraine (Traffic Films), Taiwan (Light Year Images) and Indonesia (Falcon Pictures).

As previously announced, Cohen Media acquired North American rights earlier this month.

Kidnapped is inspired by the true story of six-year-old Edgardo Mortara who in 1857 was stolen from his Jewish family to be raised in a Catholic seminary. Read the Deadline review here.

The film is produced by Beppe Caschetto at IBC Movie and Simone Gattoni at Kavac Film with Rai Cinema in coproduction with Ad Vitam Production (France) and The Match Factory (Germany).

Partners on the film comprise Canal+, Ciné+, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE France Cinéma in association with ARTE and Film-und Medienstiftung NRW with the support of Région Ile-de-France.

Ad Vitam will distribute the film in France and 01 Distribution is handling the distribution in Italy. The film opened in Italian theatres on May 25 where it has sold 240,000 tickets to date.