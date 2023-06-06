Cannes Film Festival Reveals 2024 Dates

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Eva Longoria and Jane Fonda attend the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

The Cannes Film Festival has revealed the dates for its 2024 edition, which will run May 14-25.

This year, French filmmaker Justine Triet become only the third woman to win the festival’s top prize Palme d’Or in the event’s 76-year history, scooping the award for Anatomy of a Fall. She joins Jane Campion (1993’s The Piano), and, more recently, Julia Ducournau who won for Titane in 2021 (Ducournau was also on the jury this year).

Other winners included Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest which took the Grand Prize; Tran Anh Hung who scooped Best Director for The Pot-au-Feu; and an absent Aki Kaurismaki, whose Fallen Leaves was given the Jury Prize. Two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund presided over the Competition jury.

The event kicked off with Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry and continued with the starry world premieres of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, all out of competition. In the main race, were new films from Wes Anderson (Asteroid City) and Todd Haynes (May December) as well as previous Palme d’Or winners Nuri Bilge Ceylan (About Dry Grasses), Nanni Moretti (Il Sol Dell’Avvenire), Ken Loach (The Old Oak), Wim Wenders (Perfect Days) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (Monster).