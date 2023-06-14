Trending, A New Gen Z-Focused Media Venture, Launched By ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcaster Alex Cooper And ‘XO Kitty’ Producer Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper, host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, and Matt Kaplan, producer of young-skewing hit properties like XO Kitty, have launched a new media venture aimed at Generation Z.

The new company, Trending, will “engage these audiences on their terms,” according to an announcement, via scripted and unscripted content, podcasts, digital media, tours, and “other Gen Z focused endeavors.”

Cooper and Kaplan, who are engaged to be married, have both gained considerable followings among young media consumers. Call Her Daddy ranks as Spotify’s No. 1 podcast for women and has attracted a considerable roster of A-list guests as well as spawning a successful line of merchandise. Kaplan’s production outfit, ACE Entertainment, finances and produces five feature films a year, with credits including the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. It is producing the Nickelodeon TV reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark and has projects in development with Disney+, Peacock and other platforms.

Related Story Netflix Shares Recoup Bulk Of 2022 Losses As Wall Street Analysts Cheer Password Sharing Data And Advertising Potential

Trending’s corporate structure will include the Call Her Daddy franchise and utilize ACE’s financing, producing and distribution resources, the announcement said.

“Every day I interact with countless young people who push the boundaries behind the stereotypes and misconceptions we often hear about Gen Z,” Cooper said. “Gen Z is the revolutionary voice of a new generation. Their voices and opinions should be supported with content designed for them in ways that are unique to their values, interests, and passions.”

ACE Entertainment’s traction “has everything to do with connecting to the audience, which is also one of Alex’s specialties,” Kaplan said. “The more we thought about it, the more it made sense to bring together ACE’s production and financing expertise with Alex’s ability to engage this influential community to curate new experiences.”