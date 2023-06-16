CAA Signs Matthew Rhys

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning actor Matthew Rhys has signed with CAA.

Rhys is best known for his leading role in FX’s The Americans, created by Joseph Weisberg and Joel Fields. He earned an Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for playing KBG Agent Philip Jennings.

He most recently played the title role in HBO’s Perry Mason. He garnered an Emmy nomination for the role in 2021.

HBO last week opted not to renew the prequel for a third season. The news came a month and a half after the Season 2 finale debuted April 24.

Previous television credits for Rhys include his series regular stint on ABC’s Brothers and Sisters.

In film, Rhys starred opposite Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and in Steven Spielberg’s The Post opposite Hanks and Meryl Streep.

On stage, he has performed as Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate and Edmund in King Lear on the West End. He also starred in the Off-Broadway production of Don’t Look Back in Anger opposite Adam Driver.

Rhys continues to be represented by United Agents in the UK, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.