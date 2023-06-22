CAA Ups Five To Agent, One To Executive Role

Creative Artists Agency on Wednesday announced the elevation of five to agent, along with the promotion of another to an executive role.

Yasi Agahnia has been promoted to agent in the Music Touring area’s private events division, with Logan Binstock now to serve as a talent agent, and Abe Coelho working as an agent in the Media Finance department, led by Roeg Sutherland and Benjamin Kramer. Ryan Quint has assumed a post as agent in the Comedy Touring department, with Karen Schillinger to serve as an agent in in the Music Touring department, and Erik Toral as an executive in Global Client Strategy.

Agahnia, Binstock, Coelho, Quint and Toral will be based out of the agency’s Los Angeles office, with Schillinger working from Nashville.

Graduating with a degree in Communication Studies from the University of San Diego, Agahnia began her career in CAA’s mailroom in 2018 and later served as an assistant to Robert Norman and Dave Aussenberg, before being promoted to Booking Professional and into the CAA Elevate agent trainee program earlier this year.

Also promoted into CAA Elevate this year was Binstock, who began working in the agency’s mailroom in 2021 and later served as an assistant to Christian Carino. Binstock earned a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Producing from Chapman University and will now work closely with Carino to create new business opportunities for such clients as The Weeknd, Madonna, Taraji P. Henson and David Blaine.

Originally from Brazil, Coelho joined CAA from the São Paulo-based RT Features, where he worked on films like Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name and James Gray’s Ad Astra. He joined CAA’s Media Finance department as an assistant to Kramer in 2019 and was promoted into CAA Elevate in 2021, most recently serving as Media Finance Coordinator. And in his new role, he will specialize in packaging, sourcing financing for and selling distribution rights to independently financed films. In addition to a Bachelor’s degree from the University of the Arts London, Coelho holds a Master’s degree from USC.

A graduate of Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry, Quint joined CAA as assistant to Head of Comedy Touring Matt Blake in 2019 and was promoted into the Elevate program this year. Among his clients are comedians including Nurse Blake, Bianca Del Rio, Craig Ferguson, Ron White, Sooshi Mango, Sasha Colby and Josh Richards, to name just a few.

Schillinger was promoted into Elevate this year after working her way from an assistant role in 2017 to Booking Professional in 2022. The degree of the Cornell University grad is in Policy Analysis and Management.

In his new role, Toral will work on behalf of musician, writer and actor clients, helping maximize their enterprise value by creating cohesive brand strategies and launching talent-led, scalable and commercial businesses. He joined CAA in 2018 as a receptionist and transitioned to assistant in the Non-Fiction Television and TV Scripted groups before being promoted to coordinator in 2021, and entering CAA Elevate in 2022.