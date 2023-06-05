PR Veteran Dana Block Launches Comms & Consultancy Agency Buzzer

EXCLUSIVE: Twenty-year PR vet Dana Block has launched Buzzer, her own communication and consultancy agency. Block said the new company will serve as an amalgamation of her work with clients changing the way people create, consume and distribute entertainment.

Buzzer will offer independent consultancy and scale services through its Buzzer Collective, a group of PR professional freelancers and agency partners who include Renee Rossi, founder of Women in Entertainment Summit and Relativity Ventures; Jennifer St Clair, formerly head of communications for Complex Networks and Participant; Folayo Lasaki, former head of marketing for HartBeat and Participant’s SoulPancake; Matt Stanton of MPS Management; Lynda Dorf, founder and principal at LD Communications & Marketing; and agencies such as MPRM Communications and Headstand Group.

Block said the collective allows Buzzer “to offer a much more nimble approach and ability to work hand-in-hand with internal teams to quickly and efficiently help ideate and execute high impact strategies that engage and activate.”

“As the entertainment and tech industries evolve and intersect, communications experts need to be both thinking differently in how they work with clients as well as how clients reach their key constituents,” Block said. “Buzzer and the Buzzer Collective allows me to be more integrated without worrying about overhead, while still being able to provide clients with everything they need to develop and extend their message to drive awareness, tune-in and sales at scale.”

The company launches with a roster of clients ranging from social media-first agencies and publishing companies to traditional entertainment partners extending into gaming and Web3. They include Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media with agency partner MPRM Communications; global gaming firm Loaded; Doing Things and its portfolio of brands and digital shows including Recess Therapy, Middle Class Fancy and Animals Doing Things; virtual entertainment company Wave; and Superdigital founder Assaf Swissa.

Block’s experience includes boutique entertainment and global tech agencies — from launching some of YouTube’s first Original Channels to artist and celebrity NFTs to introducing Hulu Live to audiences, popular gamer Ninja to Hollywood and Justin Bieber to the metaverse via Wave virtual concerts.

She formed Buzzer after serving as SVP at Metro Public Relations, where she provided strategic counsel to clients such as VidCon, SoulPancake, Wattpad, Blavity’s AfroTech Conference, Loaded, Wave and more. Prior to that she was VP at Allison + Partners leading the entertainment division and working with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Fox Home Entertainment, the Streamy Awards and more. She began her career at MPRM Communications working with Paramount Digital, National Geographic and others.

“I look forward to helping these innovators who are embracing today’s entertainment evolution, as well as my talented colleagues to scale their business in a more impactful way,” Block added.

Denise Petski contributed to this report.