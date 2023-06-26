Busan Confirms Nam Dong-Chul & Kang Seung-Ah To Head Festival As Former Chiefs Exit In Management Crisis 

South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival has moved to resolve its ongoing management crisis by confirming that managing director Cho Jongkook has been dismissed and will be replaced by deputy director Kang Seung-ah.

In addition, program director Nam Dong-chul has been promoted to festival director, replacing Huh Moonyung who resigned last month.

The moves were voted on at Busan’s second general assembly of 2023 at the Busan Cinema Center today (June 26). Nam and Kang were appointed under an amendment to the festival’s regulations: “In the case an accident befalls the festival director, the program director, and in the case of the managing director, the deputy director, will take over the respective duties.”

The festival also said that chairman Lee Yong-kwan has handed in his resignation.

Busan also said an ‘Innovation Committee’ will discuss the festival’s future development and vision, as well as address some of the problems that have recently hit the event. The committee will also appoint a new chairperson and prepare for the festival’s 30th edition, scheduled for October 4-13.

Busan has recently been rocked by a management crisis following chairman Lee’s decision to appoint Cho Jongkook alongside Huh Moonyung, who has headed the festival for the past few years. Huh resigned in early May, shortly after the announcement, leading Lee to also offer his resignation due to his clumsy handling of the situation.

However, Huh did not return to the festival as it then emerged that he is being investigated by the Center for Gender Equality in Korean Cinema following a complaint by a festival employee over alleged sexual harassment.

The festival issued an official apology last week for the turmoil. Later in the week, a group of 18 Korean industry guilds and trade associations called for urgent structural reform of the festival, and called for the dismissal of Cho, who they said had not been appointed through the proper channels.

Busan said today in a statement that Lee sent a message to the festival’s board of directors and executive committee asking for their “unswaying resolution in supporting the film festival and the protection of the film festival employees, who are working diligently.” He also apologised for the current situation and said he believed it would be resolved with his resignation.

However, the board and executive committee have asked Lee to stay on as chairperson until after this year’s edition.

Lee was one of the founder members of Busan film festival, which has suffered a string of controversies over the past decade, including budget cuts and blacklisting imposed by Korea’s former right-wing government following its screening of documentary The Truth Shall Not Sink With Sewol.

However, until these current management issues blew up in May, it appeared that the festival was regaining some stability.

Running alongside the festival, Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market is scheduled for October 7-10.