Busan Film Festival’s Market Chief, Oh Seok-Geun, Announces Resignation In Ongoing Management Turmoil 

Oh Seok-geun, director of Busan International Film Festival’s industry platform, Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), has resigned from his post, the latest in a string of resignations to rock the festival.

Posting the decision on the festival’s bulletin board and his private Facebook account, Oh said he hoped his resignation would contribute towards solving Busan’s current management troubles, without specifying the reasons.

“I submitted my resignation to BIFF [Busan International Film Festival]. I decided this was the best choice I could make. I hope my decision will help solve the BIFF situation,” said Oh when contacted by Deadline.

Oh became head of ACFM in 2021, when it was still being held in a limited hybrid form without international guests, due to the pandemic.

Last year, the market held its first full in-person edition since 2019, which was regarded a success with large international participation; the launch of Busan Story Market (BSM), billed as a rebrand and expansion of the festival’s IP pitching activities, and a packed schedule of networking and other events.

A founding member of BIFF, Oh was formerly chairperson of the Korean Film Council, and has also headed the Busan Film Commission.

His departure is the latest in a string of resignations and dismissals from Busan film festival’s top ranks in recent months.

In May, festival director Huh Moonyung handed in his resignation, after chairperson Lee Yong-kwan split the top operational role and appointed Cho Jongkook as managing director. Lee also handed in his resignation in early May, which wasn’t accepted, and did so again at the festival’s second general assembly of the year on Monday (June 26).

After Huh’s resignation, it emerged that he is being investigated by the Center for Gender Equality in Korean Cinema following a complaint by a festival employee over alleged sexual harassment. Lee offered an apology for his mishandling of the situation.

The general assembly on Monday also officially dismissed Cho and voted to change its regulations so that deputy director Kang Seung-ah replaces Cho and program director Nam Dong-chul takes over from Huh.

Busan is scheduled to hold the 30th edition of the festival October 4-13, while Asian Contents & Film Market is scheduled for October 7-10.