Bryan Cranston Talking Temporary Retirement From Acting In 2026, Plans To Drink Wine By The Fireplace

Bryan Cranston has set his semi-farewell date.

Cranston told British GQ that he plans to temporarily retire from acting and his business ventures in 2026 for at least six months. The goal: to spend more time with his wife, Robin Dearden.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” he said. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston and Dearden became a couple in 1987, and married in 1989. They have a daughter, Taylor Dearden.

When the time comes for his temporary retirement, Cranston will shutter his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and sell his portion of his mezcal company, Dos Hombres, which he cofounded with his Breaking Bad costar, Aaron Paul.

The plan is to move to a foreign country and spend time relaxing with gardening and cooking, he said.

“I want to have that experience,” he said. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts.”

Cranston will be 70 in 2026. “It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop,” he claimed. “I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”