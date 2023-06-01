Skip to main content
Acclaimed ‘Prayer For The French Republic’ Heading To Broadway

Prayer for the French Republic
'Prayer For The French Republic', Off Broadway 2022 Matthew Murphy

Prayer for the French Republic, Joshua Harmon’s play that was staged in an award-winning Off Broadway production last year, will make its Broadway debut this season.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production will begin previews on Tuesday, December 19, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an official opening night on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. David Cromer directs.

Casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

MTC’s highly acclaimed, twice-extended, sold-out world premiere of Prayer for the French Republic at New York City Center – Stage I was the winner of the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

Set, in part, in 1944, Prayer follows a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaiting news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: “Are we safe?”

Lynne Meadow, MTC artistic director, said, “Joshua Harmon tells a powerful story about facing adversity with grit, humor, and courage. I’m so proud that MTC is producing the Broadway premiere of this moving, brilliant, and timely play.”

