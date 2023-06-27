Broadway Box Office Continues Summer Climb: Attendance Up Nearly 20% Over Last June

Broadway continued on its post-Tony glow last week, with the 32 productions grossing $34,004,232, about 3% more than the previous week and 10% over the same week last season. In all, attendance for the week ending June 25 was 270,206, 4% higher than the previous week and 18% over last year.

This year’s Tony winners continue to see a strong box office impact, with Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo posting its best grosses to date: $736,319, a jump of $40,914 over the previous week; 98% of seats were filled at the Booth. Best Play Leopoldstadt had its strongest week in months, filling 95% of the Longacre’s seats for a big gross of $1,130,746.

Other shows selling out, or coming very close, were & Juliet (with its best week at $1,401,919), Fat Ham, Hadestown, Hamilton, MJ, Parade, Prima Facie, Sweeney Todd, The Book of Mormon and Wicked. Shows playing to at least 90% capacity were Aladdin, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Moulin Rouge, Shucked, Six and The Lion King.

Also hitting the 90%+ mark was Once Upon a One More Time, the musical of Britney Spears songs, grossing $701,425 for its opening week at the Marquis.

In previews were Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical at the Broadway, grossing $642,151 for seven previews and filling 84% of seats; and Just For Us, Alex Edelman’s solo show at the Hudson taking $169,207 for four previews, attendance at 88% of capacity. Just For Us opened to excellent reviews this week, which should be reflected in next week’s box office figures.

On the lower end of the attendance tallies, A Beautiful Noise was at 69% of capacity; Grey House at 59%; and Life of Pi at 73%.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $162,137,962 with total attendance of 1,325,542 at 87% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.