‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge Amanda Holden To Helm ‘Bonkers’ Sky Docu-Drama About The History Of Sex

EXCLUSIVE: From ancient Egypt to the 1970s, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is to explore the history of sex via a Sky docu-drama.

Holden and TV historian Dan Jones are fronting the series for the Sky History channel and will also lead the dramatic elements of the exploration of how sexual behaviours through the ages have shaped civilizations in ways we are only now discovering.

In Sex: A Bonkers History, the pair will begin with the first contraceptive in ancient Egypt and end with swinging in 70’s suburban Britain. Along the way, they will discover how the Tudor sexual appetites changed the course of British history forever, and they will delve into Georgian Britain to discover that its prim and proper facade couldn’t be further from the truth.

Sex: A Bonkers History joins The Royal Mob in Sky’s recent docu-drama roster. It is the first Sky show helmed by Holden, a stalwart British TV personality who has been a judge on ITV juggernaut Britain’s Got Talent for more than 15 years. Her co-presenter Jones presents numerous history shows and has his own streamer, History Hit.

“Believe me when I say our generation knows nothing about sex compared to the debauched antics of our ancestors,” said Holden. “My goodness, I’ve really had my eyes opened, and had a real laugh, during the filming of this brilliant new series.”

Sex: A Bonkers History is being produced by One Tribe TV and Motion Content Group and will air in September. It is being EP’d by Owen Gay and Dale Templar with showrunner Tom Cunningham. Melanie Darlaston is EP for Motion Content Group. The drama elements are written by Jack Carey and directed by Mimi Templar-Gay.