‘Bridgerton’: See A First Look At Penelope & Colin’s Love Story In Season 3 — Tudum

Dearest Polin fans, you’ll be happy to learn that Netflix has revealed more images of Penelope and Colin’s love story in the upcoming third season of Bridgerton.

Season 3 — which is actually based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series — finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Season 3 also welcomes new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell who is taking over duties following series creator Chris Van Dusen’s exit last season. Van Dusen will remain an executive producer this season alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Take a sneak peek at the photos from Bridgerton Season 3 below.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

(L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton. Netflix

(L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix