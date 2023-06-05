Skip to main content
Brian Cox Has Not Watched The ‘Succession’ Series Finale: “I Don’t Cling Onto Things”

Brian Cox
Brian Cox attended the Season 4 premiere of HBO's 'Succession' earlier this week in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brian Cox is opening up about the Succession series finale but the actor has not watched how the show ended on HBO.

Cox portrayed the patriarch of the Roy family in the series created by Jesse Armstrong throughout its four-season run. His character died early in Season 4 and Cox said he wasn’t inclined to continue watching how the series unfolded saying he already “knew how it was going to end” as “Logan had already set it up.”

“I’m dead. Dead people don’t watch things like that,” Cox told the BBC in an interview.

Cox said that he doesn’t like to watch himself adding, “And somehow or other, because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch the rest. … I gather that ultimately, in the end, Logan’s won through — even though he’s in the grave. But it’s a strange situation. … I don’t cling onto things. When I’m over, it’s over, and I go on.”

Although he didn’t watch the finale, he has heard from others about it noting, “The rich are becoming so out of it. So separated. That’s what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end. Apparently! I wasn’t in the finale.”

Following the finale, Cox released a statement commemorating the end of Succession.

“We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever,” he wrote. “The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it’s [sic] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

