Brett Morgen Signs With Entertainment 360

Brett Morgen has signed with Entertainment 360.

Morgen is is considered one of the most influential and acclaimed nonfiction filmmakers of the past 25 years, with credits that include Moonage Daydream, Jane, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Crossfire Hurricane and The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Moonage Daydream premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and went on to become the highest-grossing nonfiction film this decade. The film was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Documentary and received WGA, CAS, MPSE and Critics Choice awards.

In 2018, Morgen won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Director for his work on Jane. In addition, he has been awarded DGA, PGA, ACE, MPSE, WGA and IDA awards for Outstanding Documentary. In addition, he has received eight individual Emmy nominations, two Peabody Awards, two BAFTA nominations, three ACE Eddie nominations, and an Oscar nomination in 2000 for the documentary On the Ropes.