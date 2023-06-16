Brett Hadley Dies: ‘Young & The Restless’ Alum Was 92

Brett Hadley, best known for his longtime role as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless, died Wednesday, according to Soap Opera Digest and his longtime friend, photographer Mary Ann Halpin, who shared the news on Facebook. Hadley was 92. A cause of death was not revealed.

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, KY, Hadley studied drama at the University of New Mexico. He began working in television in the early 1970s, with guest roles on numerous series including Room 222, The F.B.I., Ironside, Lucas Tanner, The Waltons and Kojak, as well as a major recurring role on Marcus Welby, M.D.

However, it was his role as no-nonsense Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless for which he is best remembered. Hadley joined the daytime soap in 1980 and played the role until 1991, when Carl became an off-screen unseen character who was “always in the other room” or “had just gone to work.” Hadley re-emerged in 1998 when it was revealed that Carl had been beaten nearly to death and had amnesia. He had taken on a new life as Jim Bradley, having never remembered being Carl Williams or his wife Mary (Carolyn Conwell) and his family. His final appearance in Y&R was in 1999.

Hadley’s other notable credits include features The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady and Next of Kin. He most recently starred in Anthony Lawrence’s comedy short Dreamcatchers in 2015.