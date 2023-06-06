Bret Baier To Interview Donald Trump As Fox News Prepares For First Republican Debate

Bret Baier will interview former President Donald Trump for Fox News’ Special Report on June 19.

The interview is potentially significant for Fox News’ plans to host the first GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, and Baier would be an obvious choice to moderate the event.

Although Trump recently participated in a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity, The New York Times reported last month that Trump was resistant to having Baier question him, given the Fox News anchor’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

This will be his first interview with Baier since 2018. Trump also participated in a Fox News town hall in 2020 that was moderated by Baier and Martha MacCallum and held at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump’s participation in the first debate likely would boost ratings, especially if it means his first face off with his closest challenger, Ron DeSantis, or his former vice president, Mike Pence, both of whom are candidates.

Baier also will moderate the next debate as part of The Senate Project, an event to gather political figures from opposite ends of the spectrum to find common ground. Fox Nation will stream the debate between Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) on June 12. The debates come from a coalition of groups including the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute.

The Hill first reported on Baier’s sitdown with Trump.