FX & Sky’s ‘Breeders’ To End After Four Seasons

The Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard-starring FX/Sky comedy Breeders is ending after four seasons.

The unflinching show created by Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell in which Freeman and Haggard play Paul and Ally Worsley will premiere late next month on FX, Hulu and Sky before concluding over the summer. Having been greenlit last year, FX confirmed today that the fourth season will be Breeders’ last.

In Season 4, things will move five years on from when Paul and Ally were on the verge of splitting up. The pair then face their biggest parenting challenge as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams), as Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges.

The show has been a quiet hit for its U.S. and UK co-producers, delivering positive reviews and solid ratings. It will premiere on FX on Monday July 31 before streaming the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, with new episodes available each subsequent week.

The 10-episode fourth season is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky. Oscar-nominee Blackwell is showrunner. EPs are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Addison is director of episodes one to five and Ollie Parsons (Man Like Mobeen) is director of episodes 6-10. Kenny Tanner is producer.