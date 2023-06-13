Brad Pitt’s Plan B Hires Chris Morrow As Head Of Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s production company, is moving further into the audio space.

The company, which recently secured investment from Mediawan, has hired Chris Morrow as head of audio.

It comes after the business unveiled an exclusive, multi-project development deal with Audible to create a slate of shows with the Amazon-owned company including A Summer Love Thing by Bradford Young.

Morrow co-founded The Loud Speakers Network in 2013 with the late Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse, home to shows like The Read, Brilliant Idiots, and The Combat Jack Show. He is also the co-creator and an editor on Gimlet’s scripted series Mogul and the creator, executive producer and co-writer of the Audible original Summer of 85, hosted by Kevin Hart.

Morrow has also co-authored six New York Times best sellers, including Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Black Privilege and Shook Ones with Charlamagne Tha God.

“We are very excited about the audio medium as a place where brilliant artists are working to tell stories in new ways. We are thrilled that Chris, whose work in this space has been of the highest quality, will now join our team and lead our efforts in audio storytelling,” said Plan B’s Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.