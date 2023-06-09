‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Feasts $8.8M In Previews – Box Office

Friday AM: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts grossed $8.8M in previews from 3100+ locations — that’s from a fan event tonight at 7 p.m. Wednesday and previews that began at 3 p.m. Thursday. Sans Wednesday fan grosses, the Paramount/Skydance/Hasbro sequel did $7.6M.

A recent comp is Fast X’s previews at $7.6M, which wound up doing a $28M first Friday and $67M opening weekend last month.

The debate is whether Rise of the Beasts or Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in its second weekend takes No. 1. Both are eyeing $50M+. The Amy Pascal-Avi Arad-Chris Miller-Phil Lord-Christina Steinberg production did an estimated $10.1M yesterday at 4,313 ending its first week with $170.5M. Among Hollywood movies, not including Japanese anime, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse holds the record for the longest running time for an animated movie at 140 minutes per Comscore, longer than Incredibles 2 at 118 minutes (in comparison to movies that are purely animated, not hybrid).

Tracking was hot three weeks ago for Rise of the Beasts nearing $70M, but has since cooled. Paramount has strived to reboot the franchise here with a more grounded human storline and the introduction of the animal Transformers. There’s also a cool, audacious cliff-hanger if this Hasbro franchise can pull it off.

The previous Transformers movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, opened on a Wednesday back in 2017 and did $5.5M before making a $15.6M first day in a weekend that was $44.6M over 3-days, $68.4M over five. Rise of the Beasts’ preview number also towers over that of the Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee, which had a pre-Christmas weekend release back in 2018; that pic doing $2.85M including both Thursday night and fan sneaks. Bumblebee opened to a 3-day of $21.6M.

Rise of the Beasts, co-financed by Skydance, cost a net $195M. The grab here with this long-in-the-tooth feature series is overseas, which is projected at $100M, half of that coming from China where they love robots-in-disguise.

The summer box office for the period of May 1-June 4 cleared $1 billion thanks to Spider-Verse, which is 8% ahead of 2022 at the same point in time ($925.1M), but 19% behind the summer of Avengers: Endgame, 2019, which stood at $1.24 billion at that point in time.

The rest of Thursday was as follows:

Disney’s Little Mermaid did $4M to Spider-Verse‘s $10.1M on Thursday. Little Mermaid, booked at 4,320 theaters, ends week 2 with $59.5M, and a running total of $205.1M.

20th Century Studios/Disney’s The Boogeyman at 3,205 theaters did $1.2M yesterday, -1% for a first week of $17.7M.

Disney’s fifth week of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 at 2,902 theaters did $15.7M after a $1.1M Thursday, -6% from Wednesday, for a running total of $328.6M.

Universal’s Fast X grossed $816K yesterday, -11% from Wednesday, for a third week of $13.7M and running total of $138.9M.