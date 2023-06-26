‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Sets Peacock Premiere Date

Skip to main content
From left: Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen in ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Focus Features

Peacock announced on Monday that the Focus Features sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, taking Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen to Italy, will begin streaming exclusively on the platform on June 30th, there appearing alongside such other recent theatrical titles as Focus Features’ action comedy Polite Society, and the horror comedies Renfield and Cocaine Bear from Universal Pictures.

Also starring Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson and more, the film follows up Book Club, a 2018 comedy following four lifelong friends whose lives were forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. The new installment from Endeavor Content and Makeready watches as our four best friends (played by Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen) take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. 

Bill Holderman returned as director, after writing the script with Erin Simms. Endeavor Content financed and produced the pic, with Holderman and Simms also aboard as producers. Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan served as exec producers.

