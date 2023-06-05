Gersh Signs Tribeca-Bound ‘Boca Chica’ Filmmaker Gabriella A. Moses

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh said Monday that it has signed Gabriella A. Moses, the up-and-coming filmmaker whose debut feature Boca Chica is set to world premiere in International Narrative Competition at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

An indie coming-of-age drama set in the Dominican Republic, Boca Chica follows Desi (Scarlet Camilo), a 12-year-old who spends her days dreaming of becoming a famous singer, finding her goal threatened by lies, the ever-presence of child prostitution, and looming, sinister betrayal from those who should protect her most.

A Dominican-Guyanese American writer and director on a mission to share stories with underrepresented protagonists that test viewers’ perceptions of identity and their imaginations, Moses’ work has received support from the Sundance Institute’s Creative Producing Lab, the Tribeca Film Institute’s All Access Lab and Creators Market, IFP/The Gotham’s No Borders Film Market and the Los Cabos Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund programs.

The Brooklyn-based artist, who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, has participated in workshops including the Sundance Screenwriter’s Intensive, the NYWIFT “From Script to Pre-Production” Workshop, Tribeca and Chanel Through Her Lens, the AT&T Untold Stories program and the annual Black List Screenwriters Lab, most recently being selected for the inaugural WScripted Cannes Screenplay List, the LALIFF & Netflix Inclusion Fellowship and The Black List Latinx List.

Moses’ El Timbre De Tu Voz won the Fresh Voices screenplay competition’s prize for Best Drama screenplay, also there claiming the Diversity & Inclusion and Culture & Heritage Awards.

The multi-hyphenate, who has also written and directed the shorts Sin Raíces, Milk, Sticky Fingers and Las Mañanitas, continues to be represented by AAO Entertainment.