‘Blue Therapy’: Channel 4 Version Of Viral YouTube Format Taken On For Global Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media International is taking Blue Therapy [working title] worldwide.

Channel 4 portfolio network E4 has commissioned a local version of the hit YouTube format and the distributor has taken global finished tape and format rights.

Blue Therapy explores the complex modern relationships of five young, diverse and aspirational couples via therapy sessions. Set in a country house, the couples meet with relationship coaches to face up to the conflicts in their partnerships surrounding topics including race and interracial relationships, class, children, careers and gender role expectations.

The original YouTube series launched in 2021 as a six-part reality show that quickly became an online sensation, with episodes clocking up millions of views across multiple territories.

Blue Therapy, which comes from Luti Fagbenle’s Luti Media, will premiere later this year and was commissioned as part of Channel 4 and Motion Content Group’s Diverse Indies Fund.

Rachel Job, All3Media International’s SVP Non Scripted Content, called Blue Therapy an “innovative, trailblazing couples therapy series that offers everything our buyers look for.”

“With exclusive, intimate access into the lives and relationships of five culturally diverse couples, the series breathes new life into universal dating debates and offers a forum for voices and cultures we rarely see on screen, especially on reality television,” she added.