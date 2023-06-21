‘Blue Beetle’ Director Says Film Is “Part Of The Universe” & “Future Installments Of The DCU”

As the DC Universe enters a new era under Peter Safran and James Gunn’s vision, many projects were scrapped or left in development hell. However, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto says his film is part of the future that the DC co-heads are building.

“We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future installments of the DCU,” Soto told Total Film magazine.

He continued, “But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn’t mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going.”

Blue Beetle stars Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes who gains superpowers when an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto him. The director has high hopes for the film and has planned it as a trilogy.

“Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least,” Soto explained. “And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga.”

Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters on August 18. The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez. Becky G voices Khaji-Da, the entity that controls the scarab.