Political Figures Have In-Depth Chats Over Their Favorite Meals In New ‘Breaking Bread’ Series On Bloomberg Originals

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) noshes on vegan chicken and waffles, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) likes cheeseburgers.

The rather simple concept for a series is actually the premise for wide ranging discussions of views and background of top political figures. The series, Breaking Bread, features host Alexander Heffner conversing with Booker and Thune, as well as other figures including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Maine Governor Janet Mills and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). One presidential candidate is in the mix on the ten-part series: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who sits for a meal of homegrown bison, potatoes and strawberries.

The series, to debut at 7 p.m. ET on July 4 on Bloomberg Originals, is designed to feature a diversity of political figures from different geographic regions of the country, with visits to some of the state’s attractions in the mix for some of the shows.

A goal of the show, from the Open Mind Legacy Project, is to “forge consensus,” according to an announcement from Heffner, in an era of political dysfunction. The show is available on Bloomberg.com and the Bloomberg app and streaming platforms.

Heffner hosts PBS’s The Open Mind, created by his grandfather, Richard Heffner. The show, which also concentrates on in-depth discussions, was launched in 1956 and is the longest running show on public television.