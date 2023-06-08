Blink49 Partners With Khaled Hosseini’s Literary Agency

Blink49 Studios has partnered with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency Transatlantic, its second major deal with a management company of the past year.

Under the pact, Blink49 will be handed access to Transatlantic’s author and IP roster to produce original projects, while being given a first-look on international distribution rights alongside Blink49 investor Fifth Season.

Transatlantic represents the likes of The Kite Runner scribe Hosseini along with Iain Reid, Marissa Stapley, Naben Ruthnum, Katherena Vermette, Amy Stuart, MG Vassanji, Karma Brown, Jesse Thistle, Zoe Whittall, Samra Habib and Catherine Hernandez. Run by Laura Cameron and Samantha Haywood, it reps more than 800 clients and has offices across the U.S.

Blink49 said the Transatlantic deal is a “first of its kind in Canada.”

“Transatlantic represents some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the U.S. and internationally,” said Blink49 CEO John Morayniss. “By fostering a close-working relationship, we’ll provide Transatlantic clients with significant opportunities and upside to bring their stories to a global television audience.”

The deal comes only a few months after Blink49 tied with Canada’s Vanguarde Artists Management on a similar JV agreement.

Last month, Blink49 signed Fifth Season exec Mal Stares as Senior VP, Global Scripted. Blink49’s slate includes Hallmark’s rodeo-themed family drama series Ride, CTV’s Sight Unseen from Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and an adaptation of upcoming novel Hold My Girl, amongst others.