Black Sands Entertainment & Carl Reed’s Composition Media Ink Anime Production Deal; ‘Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms’ Series Adaptation Set As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: Black comic book publisher Black Sands Entertainment and Carl Reed’s Composition Media have entered into a multi-million dollar anime production deal, focused on “high-quality content that celebrates African heritage and empowers Black youth”. Their first project under the pact is an anime TV series adaptation of the comic Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms.

Both companies will be investing in the production of the series, with Composition Media fully funding development.

Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms is a geopolitical story that follows a young boy named Ausar whose life goal is to rule Kemet. This goal leads him on a journey to far-off lands in the ancient world. He deals with the complicated issues involving wars and ancient gods that seek his death. He is accompanied by his kinfolk Seth, Auset, and Nehbet as they travel the world.

Founded by Army veterans Manuel and Geiszel Godoy, Black Sands Entertainment publishes content that caters to Black families. The duo secured investment from Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban after appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank. The partnership with Composition Media marks the publishing company’s first foray into the anime space, which Black Sands had been looking to break into for awhile.

Last November, Black Sands Entertainment entered a partnership with Hart’s Hartbeat; the two companies already had been developing an anime feature and series around the Black Sands franchise, with the publisher posting a pitch promo video on YouTube last July. (You can watch it below)

Since then, Black Sands Entertainment has decided to return to its crowdfunding roots instead of being linked up with Hartbeat, which would’ve prevented fans from investing in the comic publisher going forward, a principal Black Sands was founded on. While opting to retain their freedom and stay true to the Black Sands Entertainment brand and messaging, the company is open to future collaborations with Hartbeat.

Reed, producer of the Oscar-winning short Hair Love, launched Composition Media earlier this year as a diverse and forward-thinking animation studio. Composition Media is also developing the 2D animated adult-comedy Bad Grandmas, a feature film co-produced alongside Steve Harvey’s East 112; Sky & Luna, the first movie in an eight-picture slate partnership with Labid Aziz’s PoC Studios and Man of Action Entertainment; and Catapult Feud, a TV series based on the critically acclaimed board game of the same name.

“We’re deeply honored to collaborate with Black Sands Entertainment on such a groundbreaking project,” Reed said. “We have an unparalleled opportunity to breathe life into beloved comic stories through the medium of anime, connecting youth with characters and narratives to which they can relate. This venture extends beyond mere entertainment—it’s about affirming identity and igniting ambition in a generation that rightfully deserves to see themselves portrayed heroically on screen.”

Said Manuel Godoy, Chief Executive Officer of Black Sands Entertainment., “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Carl Reed and Composition Media to help us reach a much larger audience and bring our Black Sands comic books to life through Anime. This is a major milestone for our company as this partnership will enable us to further fulfill our dream of showing the rich history of our people before slavery, a topic hardly ever mentioned in entertainment today.”