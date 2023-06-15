Black Reel 7th Annual Television Awards Featuring Gender Neutral Categories Announces Nominations; ‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Leads With 18 Noms

Even with the institution of gender neutral categories in the acting and supporting acting fields, everything old is new again as the Seventh Annual Black Reel Television Awards (BoltsTV) announced the list of this year’s nominees for recognition. Two names were still returning favorites to the nominations field which also included one record-breaking repeat performance and one surprising new entrant to challenge them all.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters secured its place in Black Reel Award history, with eighteen nominations, the most by any program ever in a single year. The Final Chapters, the ground-breaking mini-series that brought back all of the actors from the previous two movies, also ushered showrunner Malcolm D. Lee to three award nominations of his own for writing and directing in the series.

Perennial favorite, Donald Glover continued his recent dominance by leading the pack in personal nominations, receiving five this year. Glover’s five nominations just edged him past the other recent favorite, Quinta Brunson who finished with four nods. Brunson has the last laugh on Glover though as her show Abbott Elementary received sixteen nominations in comparison to Atlanta’s eight. Last year, Abbott Elementary came in second place to Atlanta with nine nominations but this Elementary set a record of its own by receiving the highest number of recognitions by any comedy, despite being salutatory to The Best Man’s all around eighteen.

Powered by the success of The Best Man, Bel-Air, and Poker Face, streaming service Peacock crushed its competition garnering twenty-five award nominations, the most this year for any network. Netflix was closest in recognitions, nabbing twenty nominations with seven coming on the heels of the fan-favorite fictional, historical drama, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The winners of this year’s Black Reel Television Awards will be announced during their ceremony scheduled for August 14, 2023 at 8pm ET. Congratulations to all the nominees.

COMEDY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” | Quinta Brunson, showrunner (ABC)

“Atlanta” | Donald Glover, showrunner (FX)

“Harlem” | Tracy Oliver, showrunner (Amazon Prime Video)

“Unprisoned” | Yvette Lee Bowser, showrunner (HULU)

“The Upshaws” | Regina Y. Hicks, showrunner (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold | “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Quinta Brunson | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer | “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Donald Glover | “Atlanta” (FX)

Meagan Good | “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jasmine Cephas Jones | “Blindspotting” (Starz)

Delroy Lindo | “Unprisoned” (HULU)

Robin Thede | “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Kerry Washington | “Unprisoned” (HULU)

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams | “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)



Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz | “Atlanta” (FX)

William Stanford Davis | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri | “The Bear” (FX on HULU)

Brian Tyree Henry | “Atlanta” (FX)

Janelle James | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Toheeb Jimoh | “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Danielle Pinnock | “Ghost” (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

LaKeith Stanfield | “Atlanta” (FX)

Tyler James Williams | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

“Big Week” (Ted Lasso) | Destiny Ekaragha, director – Apple TV+

“The Goof Who Sat By the Door” (Atlanta) | Donald Glover, director – FX

“Mom” (Abbott Elementary) | Ken Whittingham, director – ABC

“Nigrescence” (Unprisoned) | Numa Perrier, director – HULU

“Read-A-Thon” (Abbott Elementary) | Dime Davis, director – ABC



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

“Educator of the Year” (Abbott Elementary) | Jordan Temple, writer – ABC

“Franklin Institute” (Abbott Elementary) | Brittani Nichols, writer – ABC

“It Was All A Dream” (Atlanta) | Donald Glover, writer – FX

“Mom” (Abbott Elementary) | Quinta Brunson, writer – ABC

“The Most Atlanta” (Atlanta) | Stephen Glover, writer – FX



Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson | “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Don Cheadle | “Dave” (FXX)

Zach Fox | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Whoopi Goldberg | “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Taraji P. Henson | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Lil Rel Howery | “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Orlando Jones | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

S. Epatha Merkerson | “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Leslie Odom Jr. | “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Issa Rae | “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)



DRAMA CATEGORIES

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air” | Carla Banks Waddles, showrunner (Peacock)

“Godfather of Harlem” | Chris Brancato, showrunner (MGM+)

“P-Valley” | Katori Hall, showrunner (Starz)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” | Shonda Rhimes, showrunner (Netflix)

“Snowfall” | Dave Andron, showrunner (FX)



Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Jacob Anderson | “Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

Nicco Annan | “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jabari Banks | “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Angela Bassett | “9-1-1” (FOX)

Damson Idris | “Snowfall” (FX)

Queen Latifah | “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Patina Miller | “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Starz)

Harold Perrineau | “From” (MGM+)

Octavia Spencer | “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Forest Whitaker | “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)



Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh | “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito | “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Brandee Evans | “P-Valley” (Starz)

Aisha Hinds | “9-1-1” (FOX)

Amin Joseph | “Snowfall” (FX)

Angela Lewis | “Snowfall” (FX)

J. Alphonse Nicholson | “P-Valley” (Starz)

Sarah Niles | “Riches” (Amazon Prime Video)

Golda Rosheuvel | “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Arsema Thomas | “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)



Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

“Ballad of the Bear” (Snowfall) | Amin Joseph, director – FX

“Can’t Knock the Hustle” (Reasonable Doubt) | Kerry Washington, director – HULU

“For They Existed” (Queen Sugar) | Ava DuVernay, director – OWN

“Mississippi Rule” (P-Valley) | Katori Hall, director – Starz

“Pocket Full of Lightning” (The Umbrella Academy) | Sylvain White, director – Netflix



Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

“Charnel House” | Walter Mosley, writer (Snowfall)

“Captain Fields” | Moises Verneau & Dean Imperial, writers (Godfather of Harlem)

“For They Existed” | Ava DuVernay, writer (Queen Sugar)

“Queen to Be” | Shonda Rhimes, writer (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

“The Sit Down” | Jeanine Daniels & Dave Andron, writers (Snowfall)



Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine | “P-Valley” (Starz)

Giancarlo Esposito | “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Lamar Johnson | “The Last of Us” (HBO)

DeVaughn Nixon | “Snowfall” (FX)

Nicco Parker | “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad | “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

Storm Reid | “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Glynn Turman | “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Forest Whitaker | “Andor” (Disney+)

Keivonn Woodard | “The Last of Us” (HBO)

TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES CATEGORIES

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

Black Girl Missing | Lifetime

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” | Malcolm D. Lee, showrunner (Peacock)

Entergalatic | Michael Penketh & Mike Moon, producers (Netflix)

Praise This! | Will Packer, Tim Story & James Lopez, producers (Peacock)

“Swarm” | Janine Nabers, showrunner (Amazon Prime Video)



Outstanding Lead Performance in a TV Movie/Limited Series

Taye Diggs | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Giancarlo Esposito | “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)

Regina Hall | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Brian Tyree Henry | “Class of 09’” (FX on HULU)

Terrence Howard | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Dominique Fishback | “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Sanaa Lathan | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Nia Long | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Harold Perrineau | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Zoe Saldana | “From Scratch” (Netflix)



Outstanding Supporting Performance in a TV Movie/Limited

Series

Morris Chestnut | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Keith David | “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler | “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Tati Gabrielle | “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)

Russell Hornsby | “Mike” (HULU)

Niecy Nash-Betts | “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Lance Reddick | White Men Can’t Jump (HULU)

Trevante Rhodes | Bruiser (HULU)

Melissa De Sousa | “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Aisha Tyler | “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Directing in a TV Movie or Limited Series

“Aftertastes” (From Scratch) | Nzingha Stewart, director – Netflix

“Brown Girl Dreaming” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | Robert Townsend, director –

Peacock

“The Party” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | Charles Stone III, director – Peacock

“Running Scared” (Swarm) | Ibra Ake, director – Amazon Prime Video

“The Wedding” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | Malcolm D. Lee, director – Peacock



Outstanding Writing in a TV Movie or Limited Series

“The Audacity of Hope” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | James Bland & Malcolm D. Lee,

writers – Peacock

“Brown Girl Dreaming” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | Lori Lakin Hutcherson, writer –

Peacock

“Fallin’ Through the Cracks” (Swarm) | Karen Joseph Adcock & Stephen Glover, writers –

Amazon Prime Video

“The Invisible Man” (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) | Ayanna Floyd Davis, writer – Peacock

“Running Scared” (Swarm) | Ibra Ake & Stephen Glover, writers – Amazon Prime Video



VARIETY / SKETCH / TALK

Outstanding Variety, Sketch, or Talk – Series or Special

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndication)

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney+)

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me (Max)



DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary

“The 1619 Project” | Roger Ross Williams, Phil Bereisen, Jonathan Clasberry, Kamilah Forbes,

Shoshana Guy, Naimah Jabali-Nash & Christina Turner, directors – HULU

“Bill Russell: Legend” | Sam Pollard, director – Netflix

“Dear Mama” | Allen Hughes, director – FX

Love to Love You, Donna Summer | Brooklyn Sudano & Roger Ross Williams, directors – HBO

“Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” | Nigel Bellis & Astral Finnie, directors – Lifetime



MUSIC CATEGORIES

Outstanding Musical Score

Entergalatic (Netflix) | Dot Da Genius & Patrick “Plain Pat” Roberts, composers

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix) | Kris Bowers, composer

Praise This! (Peacock) | Jermaine Stegall, composer

“Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video) | Michael Uzowuru, composer

“Unprisoned” (HULU) | Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, composers



Outstanding Music Supervision

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” | Erica Grayson & Toko Nagata, music supervisors

(Peacock)

“BMF” | Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton, music supervisor (Starz)

“P-Valley” | Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg & Katori Hall, music supervisors (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” | Aamina Gant, music supervisor (OWN)

“Rap Sh!t” | Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos & Phillippe Pierre, music supervisors (Max)



Outstanding Original Song

“A Feeling I’ve Never Been” (Queen Charlotte: A Bridergton Story) | Kris Bowers (artist); Kris

Bowers & Tayla Parx (writers)

“Angel” (Entergalatic) | Kid Cudi (artist); Kid Cudi, Jean Baptiste, SADPONY & Justin Raisen

(writers)

“Get It on the Floor” (P-Valley) | Megan Thee Stallion & J. Alphonse Nicholson (artists);

“Hustle, Repeat” (Godfather of Harlem) | Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz (artists);

“Something Like That” (Swarm) | Ni’Jah (artist); Riley Mackin, KIRBY & Childish Gambino,

(writers)



PROFESSIONAL CATEGORIES

Outstanding Cinematography

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” | Kevin Atkinson, cinematographer (HBO)

“The Equalizer” | Terrence Laron Burke, cinematographer (CBS)

“Kindred” | Cybel Martin, cinematographer (FX on Hulu)

“Random Acts of Flyness” | Shawn Peters, cinematographer (HBO)

Rise | Kabelo Thathe, cinematographer (Disney+)



Outstanding Costume Design

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” | Michelle Page Collins, costume designer (HBO)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” | Danielle Hollowell, costume designer (Peacock)

“Kindred” | Jaclyn Banner, costume designer (FX on Hulu)

“P-Valley” | Tiffany Hasbourne, costume designer (Starz)

“Swarm” | Dominique Dawson, costume designer (Amazon Prime Video)



Outstanding Editing

“Kindred” | Shannon Baker Davis, editor (FX on Hulu)

“Power Book II: Ghost” | Spenser Reich, editor (Starz)

“Random Acts of Flyness” | Jonathan Proctor & Terence Nance, editors (HBO)

“Rap Sh!t” | Lynarion Hubbard, editor (Max)

“Unprisoned” | Christine Armstrong, editor (HULU)



Outstanding Makeup & Hairstyling

“A Black Lady Sketch Show | Jacqueline Knowlton, Makeup Department Head & Shavonne

Brown, Hair Department Head (HBO)

“Abbott Elementary” | Alisha L. Baijounas, Makeup Department Head & Moira Fraizer, Hair

Department Head (ABC)

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” | Ashunta Sheriff, Makeup Department Head & Shellie

Biviens, Hair Department Head (Peacock)

“Kindred” | Geno Freeman, Makeup Department Head & Elizabeth Robinson, Hair Department

Head (FX on HULU)

“P-Valley” | J. Denelle, Makeup Department Head & Arlene Martin, Hair Department Head

(Starz)



Outstanding Production Design

“Kindred” | Nora Mendis, production designer (FX on HULU)

Praise This! | Keith Brian Burns, production designer (Peacock)

“Random Acts of Flyness” | Nora Mendis, production designer (HBO)

