‘Black Panther 2’ Star Tenoch Huerta Exits Netflix Film ‘Fiesta En La Madriguera’ Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Tenoch Huerta has announced that he is exiting the Netflix film Fiesta en la Madriguera following the allegations of sexual assault.

“Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera,” Huerta said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

He continued, “It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project. My focus now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation.”

The film was announced by the streamer less than a month ago with filming reportedly set to begin on June 15. Manolo Caro is attach to direct the film with a script by Oscar winner Nicolás Giacobone.

Huerta was accused by Ríos of sexual abuse, including stealthing, something that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star has denied.

The actor admitted in a statement earlier this week that he was in a relationship with Ríos but “it was entirely consensual at all time” saying “it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Huerta further said that he has “engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage.”

Huerta is attached to star in Netflix’s upcoming series El Elegido (The Chosen One) opposite Dianna Agron and Bobby Luhnow that was previewed at the Tudum global fan festival and is set to be released in August.