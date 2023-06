‘Black Panther 2’ Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Accusations

Black Panther 2 star Tenoch Huerta is responding to sexual assault allegations made against him by activist Elena Rios with a firm denial.

Rios posted allegations against Huerta of emotional and sexual abuse via Instagram on Sunday.

In Spanish she said, “It’s very difficult to speak about emotional abuse and abuse by a sexual predator who is loved by the world for playing a character in a movie like Tenoch Huerta. He appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissict and a good deal of victimization.”

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire—and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” Huerta posted via Instagram Stories on Monday.

He explained that he and Elena dated for several months about a year ago and that “it was entirely consensual at all time,” adding there are other witnesses who can attest to that.

Throughout the relationship, he says, “it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

Huerta continued, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Via Twitter, Rios explained why she took so long to denounce him.

“Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have my process,” she wrote. “Why didn’t I report? Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator.”

Rios added, “Yes, you Tenoch Huerta abuse because you know you have power.”