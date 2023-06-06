‘Black Mirror’ Creator Used ChatGPT To Write An Episode Of Netflix Series & Says It Was ‘Sh**’

Black Mirror is an anthology series on Netflix that explores techno-paranoia, often revealing the unintended negative consequences of technology in today’s society.

With ChatGPT being software that has generated a lot of attention recently over the AI-generated content it creates, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker took it to task and prompted it to write an episode. However, Brooker soon realized that the output was not something that he could actually use.

“I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit,” Brooker told Empire in an interview. “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is sh*t.”

Brooker continued, “Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’ It’s [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there’s a topical reference.”

ChatGPT only pulls from what is already out there and doesn’t create something new, which Brooker realized when playing with the software. The new season of the series will be dropped on June 15 featuring a star-studded cast that includes Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Myha’la Herrold and Kate Mara.

Hayek is featured in the episode titled “Joan Is Awful” which follows an average woman that is stunned when she finds out that a streamer has made a show about her life and where she’s portrayed by Hayek. The episode was written by Brooker and directed by Ally Pankiw. Other actors in the episode include Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera and Rob Delaney.