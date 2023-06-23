Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s Disappearance Investigated In CBC Doc From Paul Kemp Productions & All3Media International

Statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the presumed pseudonym used by the inventor of Bitcoin, in Hungary

EXCLUSIVE: The disappearance of the mysterious figure who created Bitcoin is the subject of a CBC feature documentary.

Searching For Satoshi: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Bitcoin Creator comes from Paul Kemp Productions, with All3Media International producing in association and taking distribution rights. It will premiere on CBC’s doc strand ‘The Passionate Eye’ late this year.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the presumed pseudonym of the secretive inventor of Bitcoin. They launched the cryptocurrency in 2009, which spread like wildfire across the world and transformed the way many people interact with money and currencies. Less than two years after its inception, Nakamoto vanished, seemingly without a trace.

Searching For Satoshi is billed as “a global detective story” told in a cinematic style. The doc will explore clues Nakamoto left and identify five candidates who may be the enigmatic character, two dead and three alive. There will also be expert commentary from authors, podcasters, traders and Bitcoin miners, to provide insight into Nakamoto’s identity and unpack the story of Bitcoin itself.

“There are few people in the world who haven’t heard of Bitcoin, but many won’t have heard about the complex mystery surrounding its creator,” said Rachel Job, SVP Non-Scripted at All3Media International. “Revealing a story that has enough plot twists, hidden clues and red herrings to rival the best fictional detective drama, this beautifully crafted documentary takes viewers to the heart of the mystery, thoroughly investigating the evidence and offering incredible access to those involved.”

Job added working with producers such as Paul Kemp Productions, which is behind docs such as The Rise of Jordan Peterson, Nike’s Big Bet and Transformer, was “integral to our strategy to grow our slate of high-end, globally relevant, premium documentary features.”

Paul Kemp, the doc’s executive producer, added: “Unlocking the greatest mystery of the tech age has been truly fascinating. As Bitcoin continues its staggering growth across the world, I can guarantee that ‘The Myth of Satoshi’ will only intensify. I’m grateful to be part of shaping this incredible story, and that CBC and All3Media International have so strongly supported my quest.”

Nakamoto’s story has previously been told in docs for the likes of France’s Arte. Director Matthew Miele and producer Tucker Tooley were also reported to be making a doc about the origin story. Back in 2018, we reported on a Bitcoin-funded TV drama from the UK called Children of Satoshi.

Bitcoin remains decentralized, meaning no government controls it. The system hinges on blockchain technology, and new bitcoin can be created by a process called mining, wherein complex mathematical formulas are solved by machines. Bitcoin is sold via online exchanges, which serve the role that banks would with traditional money.