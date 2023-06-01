Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency In 2024

Billy Joel’s monthly gig at Madison Square Garden is coming to an end.

Joel announced Thursday that his residency, which began in 2014, will conclude in July 2024 with his 104th show in the series, his 150th lifetime performance at the Garden.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” Mayor Eric Adams of New York said in a statement.

James L. Dolan, the chief executive of Garden owner MSG Entertainment added: “Billy Joel’s franchise run has made history — not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall.”

Joel will begin the kickoff of his final 10 shows at the Garden on October 20. Special guests during his run have included Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Olivia Rodrigo and Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

According to Pollstar, 1.7 million people have attended Joel’s concert series through April, with $207 million in tickets sold. The residency will have grossed over $250 million by the time it concludes next year.