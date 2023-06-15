‘Billions’ To End With Season 7; Showtime Sets Premiere Date

It’s official. Billions will end with its upcoming seventh season.

Showtime confirmed Thursday that the seventh season will be the last for the hit drama series, and announced the premiere date. The first episode will stream on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, August 11, before making its on-air debut at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 13, on Showtime. Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly.

Series star Dan Soder previously let it slip during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night that Season 7 would be the last, and Showtime confirmed that today.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

As we previously reported, Emmy winner Damian Lewis will return for the 12-episode final season as fan favorite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, joining series stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien],” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Per Showtime’s official description: In Season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Billions also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

As we previously reported, Showtime has several spinoffs in the works, including Millions, Trillions and series set in Miami and London, all executive produced by Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff will also executive produce the new projects in this franchise.

Billions is created and executive produced by Koppelman and Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

All previous seasons are available for subscribers on Paramount+ with Showtime.