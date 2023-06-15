Bill Cosby Sued For Sexual Assault By Janice Dickinson & 8 Other Women In Nevada Civil Case

Bill Cosby has been sued again for sexual assault, this time in Nevada under a newly-enacted law that eliminates the statute of limitations for civil cases.

The nine women bringing the suit are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Nevada, accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to target each of them. The suit alleges the assaults took place between 1979 and 1992 in Nevada. Each of the plaintiffs maintain that Cosby either drugged them, or sought to do so. You can read details of their claims here.

In a statement to NBC News, which broke the story, the entertainer’s spokesperson accused the women suing Cosby of being motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.”

The statement continues, “From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts … against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

Earlier this month, the man once known as America’s Dad was sued by former Playboy model Victoria Valentino, who first accused Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her about a decade ago. The civil lawsuit accuses the comedian of sexual assault and sexual battery during an alleged 1969 attack. It was filed June 1 in L.A. Superior Court.

More than 60 women have claimed over the years that Cosby drugged and assaulted them with a similar combination of pills and alcohol. Recently, a New York law similar to the those in California and Nevada lifted the statute of limitations requirements and allowed two former The Cosby Show actresses and three other women to sue Cosby and NBCUniversal last December over sexual assault and battery claims.

Former America’s Next Top Model judge Dickinson received, according to her lawyer, a “very large settlement” in 2019 after a four-year long defamation battle against Cosby. In that case, Dickinson claimed the actor raped her in 1982 in Lake Tahoe. While the statute of limitations prevented criminal charges from being pursued, Dickinson went the civil route after Cosby’s then-longtime lawyer Marty Singer declaring that the incident never happened. He also branded Dickinson a “liar” in the media when she brought up the incident. Kicking off years of legal battles, Dickinson formally took the matter to court in May 2015.

During the same period, Cosby was sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars in 2018 by a Pennsylvania judge after a second trial for the rape of Andrea Constand, the now 85-year-old Cosby had his conviction tossed out in June 2021.

Last September, Cosby lost his attempt at a retrial over Judy Huth’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when the plaintiff was a minor in the 1970s. A Santa Monica jury brought back a verdict for Huth in that civil case on June 21, 2022 on June 21. The 12-person panel awarded Huth $500,000 in damages.