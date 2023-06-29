BFI Hires Senior Sales And Distribution Executive

The BFI has hired veteran sales exec Vicki Brown as Senior Executive for Sales and Distribution for the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund.

Brown, who joins from Together Films, where she was Head of Acquisitions, Sales, and Distribution, will be responsible for delivering features that are awarded BFI National Lottery production funding to the market as well as to UK and international audiences.

Her remit will include oversight and joint approval of production funding decisions from Discovery and Impact funds and inputting into and signing off sales, distribution, and commercial strategies for all titles. She will also be responsible for aligning her work supporting Filmmaking Fund titles with the UK Global Screen Fund, the BFI’s National Lottery International Fund, and working with other key stakeholders such as BBC Film, Film4, and other national, regional, and commercial funders.

In addition to Brown’s hire, the BFI said today that a new Senior Production Executive will be recruited in the coming months. The production exec will support the physical production and delivery of Filmmaking Fund-backed projects.

Brown, alongside Senior Production and Development Executives Ama Ampadu and Louise Ortega, and the soon-to-be-recruited Senior Production Executive, will all report directly to Fund Director Mia Bays when current Head of Editorial Natascha Wharton steps down later this year. The group will make up the senior team who will deliver the fiction feature film funds launched this year as part of the BFI’s new strategy, Screen Culture 2033.

“With the launch of our new, refocused Fund, and the departure of several long-serving executives, we are forming a new-look team to deliver the ambitious strategy we outlined earlier this year,” Bays said. “We are also ensuring we have the expertise to provide support for our funded projects across the whole process. The Sales and Distribution role is vital to our team, as it is focused on supporting our films to maximize their impact with audiences and industry. Vicki brings a wealth of experience, and her fantastic mix of creative and commercial rigor will no doubt help the range of titles from both new and established teams that make up our slate.”

Brown added: “Having spent most of my career in international sales, I look forward to working with a variety of incredibly talented filmmakers and industry partners to support Filmmaking Fund projects in reaching a global audience. It is a welcome return to the BFI, having kicked off my film journey at the London Film Festival many years ago.”

The current BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund slate includes Cannes titles How To Have Sex, the debut from writer-director Molly Manning Walker, which won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section of this year’s Cannes Film Festival and Ken Loach’s last fiction feature, The Old Oak.